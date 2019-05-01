Ford-Chevy dispute leaves 3 people shot at Virginia home, prosecutors say

BEDFORD, Va. – A dispute that started with the age-old argument about the superiority of Ford versus Chevy trucks ended in gunfire, leaving multiple people shot at a Virginia home, prosecutors say.

Bedford County deputies arrested 56-year-old Mark Edwin Turner after receiving a 911 call around 11:30 p.m. on April 23rd. Responding officers found two women and a man lying in the grass in front of 105 Shepherd lane, yelling in pain and “stating that that they had been shot by Mark Turner,” according to an affidavit.

“Chevy vs. Ford…” Prosecutors say that’s the argument that led to last week’s shooting in Bedford County. Three people were wounded. Mark Edwin Turner is charged with two counts of felony malicious wounding and other firearm charges. pic.twitter.com/ZmtZHRVtLA — Cynthia Beasley (@CynthiaABC13) April 30, 2019

He has been charged with felony malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Turner had apparently gathered with his girlfriend, her son and her son’s girlfriend for a family dinner. Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance told WSET that alcohol was involved and that there was “a dispute” between Turner and his girlfriend’s son, Logan Bailey, about which truck was better, Ford or Chevy.

The argument turned violent when Turner pulled out a knife, Nance said. Bailey’s mother tried to intervene and was stabbed once in the back.

Turner then went into the house and returned with a handgun, authorities say.

“It’s then alleged that Mr. Turner came back out and approached Mr. Bailey,” Nance said. “Once again, his mother tried to intervene between the two of them. During that time, she was shot a total of five times – all of those injuries occurring to her legs.”

Turner allegedly shot Bailey once in the arm, Nance said, and two bullets are believed to have ricocheted, striking Bailey’s girlfriend in the cheek and back.

Nance said the victims’ injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Deputies arrested Turner after he barricaded himself inside the home for more than two hours.

Turner may face additional charges, Nance said, after responding officers reported finding two cellphones, a pistol, a smoking device, three green plants and drug paraphernalia.

He is being held at the Bedford Adult Detention Center, records show.