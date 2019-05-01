‘Kind of insane:’ Domino’s employee cited for assaulting co-worker over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoiler

Posted 2:49 pm, May 1, 2019

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A Domino’s employee in Texas was cited after police said he assaulted a co-worker for revealing an “Avengers: Endgame” spoiler.

Officers were called to the restaurant on Sunday evening, April 28 after the assault was reported.

Justin Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after police said he attacked his co-worker.

“That’s hilarious. No. That just seemed kind of insane to me that they would do that over a movie, but, I don’t know…maybe they were really wanting to go see it, but I feel like if they were that into it, they should have pre-ordered tickets,” said a customer.

KTRK tried to talk with other co-workers and reached out to Surface, but didn’t hear back.

