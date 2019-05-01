Lake Express high-speed ferry launches for 1st trip of 2019 season

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express high-speed ferry is back! It was launched for its first trip of the 2019 season from Milwaukee to Muskegon, Michigan on Wednesday morning, May 1.

The trip across Lake Michigan takes about two-and-a-half hours. But as riders of the ferry will tell you, it also allows you to avoid the headache that is Chicago traffic.

The ferry transports people, pets, four-wheeled vehicles and motorcycles. There are separate fees for each.

