Man sentenced to prison in Brown Deer burglary; footprints in snow led police directly to him

BROWN DEER — A Milwaukee man on April 15 pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a building or dwelling, habitual criminality repeater, in connection with a December 2017 burglary in Brown Deer.

It happened Dec. 15, 2017 near 65th and Floral Lane. A woman called police to report the burglary, and believed the suspect was still inside.

Police responded to the home and found fresh footprints in the snow leading to the victim’s home. The footprints led police roughly one block away, where they found a white Cadillac sedan in the ditch.

Officials attempted to make contact with Vonderrick Rayford, the man inside the car, and he fled on foot into a tree line, where police said he tried to hide. He was chased into the tree line, where he failed to comply with orders and physically struggled with the officers during the arrest. At one point, according to the criminal complaint, Rayford tried to grab an officer’s firearm.

Rayford was taken into custody, and police found numerous items taken in the burglary located in his vehicle and in the tree line. The items included multiple televisions that were ripped off the walls, small electronics, a sound bar and even Christmas presents.

43.189923 -87.990249