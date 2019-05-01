MPD: 69-year-old woman attacked, robbed of her purse outside grocery store

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the robbery and attack on a 69-year-old woman outside a grocery store on the city’s south side.

Officers say the victim was loading groceries into her vehicle outside the Pick ‘n Save store near 27th and Loomis around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30. Her cart was next to her with her purse in the child seat area. Officials say the suspect pulled up next to victim in his vehicle, exited vehicle and took purse.

Police say the victim attempted to grab purse back from the suspect. There was a struggle between the two. Officials say the suspect did forcefully take the purse from the victim.

The victim, identified by family as Patricia Lastufka, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“She was not just a little banged up. She was pretty bruised. Really bruised,” said Cody Castaneda, Lastufka’s granddaughter. “I can’t get the image out of my head. It’s not fair that she had to go through that.”

Castaneda told FOX6 News her grandmother’s sister died last year. The purse was made by that sister.

“It’s not about the money, it’s not about what’s in there. It’s about the things she can’t replace,” Castaneda said. “I don’t understand how anybody can do that to anybody — young or old.”

MPD is seeking an unknown suspect. If you have information that could help investigators in this case, you are urged to call Milwaukee police.