Officials: Child approached by stranger on way to school in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are investigating an incident in which a child was allegedly approached by a stranger on the way to school.

The superintendent of the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District sent a note to parents in the district alerting them of the incident. That note reads as follows:

“This morning, a female student that attends Wilson Elementary School, reported that she was approached by a man driving a large, white, Ford passenger van. The van had tinted windows and a passenger side window covered with a black plastic bag. “The student stated that she ran away after the van pulled up and the driver got out of the van, motioning for her to come over to him. She said the van followed her until she reached the crossing guard working at 87th and Lapham. The child arrived to school safely and immediately reported the incident to her teacher. “The driver is reported as a tall, thin, white, man between 40 and 50 years old with graying hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a hood and dark-colored pants.”

If you have any information regarding this situation, you are urged to contact the West Allis Police Department.