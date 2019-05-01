× Outdoor movie screenings and weekly fitness classes coming to Fiserv Forum’s plaza

MILWAUKEE — Get a workout in and then catch a movie — it’s all coming to Milwaukee’s Deer District outside of Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Wednesday, May 1, the plaza will offer weekly fitness classes and “Movies Under the Moonlight” through mid-September.

According to the Bucks, weekly fitness classes by Boot Camp by Ambrose and Yoga in the Plaza by YogaSix are scheduled to begin Monday, May 6. The classes will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday through Sept. 26, and will be led by licensed fitness instructors. Each 60-minute fitness class provides an opportunity for participants of all ability levels to get a quality workout and enjoy a sampling of Milwaukee-area fitness options.

Additionally — the news release says — the first of nine outdoor movie screenings will take place on Tuesday, May 14, as part of this summer’s “Movies Under the Moonlight” series. The series, which includes films such as “Frozen,” “Grease,” “Top Gun,” and “Aquaman,” will feature a 40-foot-high outdoor screen, with food and beverages available for purchase onsite.

Guests are not permitted to bring outside food and beverages to the movies, but you’re encouraged to bring lawn chairs and or blankets. Screenings are expected to begin at dusk (approximately 7:30 p.m.) each night.

If you’d like to attend the fitness classes, waivers will be available onsite and can be downloaded in advance HERE.

All event dates and times are weather-permitting and subject to change.

Current schedules for both events are below.

Plaza fitness schedule:

Class Day(s) of the Week Dates Times Boot Camp by Ambrose Mondays May 6 – Sept. 23 7 – 8 a.m. Yoga in the Plaza by YogaSix Tuesdays & Thursdays May 7– Sept. 26 7 – 8 a.m.

“Movies Under the Moonlight” schedule:

Tuesday, May 14 – “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

Tuesday, May 28 – “The Secret Life of Pets”

Tuesday, June 11 – “Grease”

Tuesday, June 25 – “Field of Dreams”

Tuesday, July 9 – “Top Gun”

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Tuesday, Aug. 20 – “Frozen”

Tuesday, Sept. 3 – “Aquaman”

Tuesday, Sept. 17 – “Dumbo”

For a complete look at the events coming to the Deer District, CLICK HERE.