Police: 2 men shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, April 30 and early Wednesday morning, May 1. Two people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. near 51st and Hadley.

Police say an argument occurred between two subjects when a 21-year-old man shot a 35-year-old man, causing a serious gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police are looking for a known subject.

The second shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near 38th and Glendale.

Police say a 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot in what appears to be an attempt robbery. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing to investigate and searching for a suspect.