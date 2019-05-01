Police: Man suffered graze wound after shots fired into vehicle after near-crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old Milwaukee man who was a passenger in a vehicle was shot and wounded Wednesday night, May 1 near Teutonia and Atkinson.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police said the victim indicated the suspect’s vehicle nearly struck the vehicle he was in before the suspect displayed a firearm and fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle.

The victim suffered a graze wound, police said, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation was ongoing.

