Silver Alert: Missing 62-year-old Illinois woman used credit card in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old Illinois woman who may be in Wisconsin. Authorities say Pamela Eyer-Fitch used a credit card at a gas station in Pleasant Prairie early Wednesday morning, May 1, but her whereabouts are unknown.

According to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Eyer-Fitch is from Batavia, Illinois. She has no cellphone to contact her.

Officials describe Eyer-Fitch as a female, white, standing 5’5″ tall, weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She may be driving a blue Dodge Ram 1500 with Illinois plates 5005YX.

Anyone with information on Eyer-Fitch’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 630-232-8400.