‘Slow down:’ WisDOT reminds motorists to be watchful for Adopt-A-Highway crews

MILWAUKEE –Drivers are are asked to keep a watchful eye out for Wisconsin Adopt-A-Highway volunteers as they work along state highways to collect a winter’s worth of accumulated trash.

Last year, Wisconsin’s 2,734 Adopt-A-Highway groups collected 144 tons of trash and recyclables.

“Adopt-A-Highway volunteers provide a valuable public service by removing litter to keep Wisconsin state highway roadsides clean and attractive,” said Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson. “When drivers see crews out working, we ask that they slow down and, when possible, move over to provide additional working space.”

Of the 11,800 miles of state highway in Wisconsin, about 4,230 miles (about one-third of the system) are still available for adoption, meaning there’s plenty of room for interested volunteers.

Groups interested in adopting a state highway segment can find more information on the WisDOT website.