Terron Clayborn changes plea to guilty in hit-and-run death of DPW worker

Posted 11:52 am, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, May 1, 2019

Terron Clayborn

MILWAUKEE — Terron Clayborn changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on Wednesday, May 1 in connection with the death of a Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) employee. That incident happened near 17th and Vine on Feb. 8. DPW worker Bryan Rodriguez died as a result of the wreck.

Clayborn faced one count of hit-and-run involving death and one count of knowingly operating while suspended, causing death. The court accepted his guilty plea on Wednesday — and found Clayborn guilty as charged.

Crash involving Milwaukee DPW truck, car near 17th and Vine

Prosecutors said Rodriguez was filling potholes near 17th and Vine, when a vehicle slammed into him and the back of the DPW truck — with Clayborn behind the wheel of that vehicle. Court documents showed Clayborn and a woman with him then fled the scene.

Bryan Rodriguez

While she came forward later, Clayborn remained on the run until his capture Wednesday morning, Feb. 20.

Clayborn is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

Terron Clayborn

