Video captures security guard being pushed down stairs during fight at MPS school 

MILWAUKEE — A school fight where security guards were caught in the middle was captured on camera. Video of the wild fight climaxed with a security guard getting pushed down the stairs. The person who shared it with FOX6 News says it was taken at Milwaukee Marshall High School on Tuesday, April 30.

“I like the teachers, I like the security guards. They do the best they can,” said a parent FOX6 News spoke with who wished to remain anonymous.

The footage appears to show the girls fighting with a security guard caught in the middle. A girl in a white tank top looks like she punches the guard, sending him down the stairs. Another security guard comes up, later physically holding down a girl in a red jacket.

One parent FOX6 News spoke with, who wished to not be identified, says she can’t believe it.

“If you can break it up, break it up. If you can’t, please never get in the middle of a fight,” the parent said.

The parent FOX6 News spoke with said the security guard should have just stayed out of it.

Parent: “Just don’t get in the middle of no kids fights because they can get wild.”

FOX6’s Bret Lemoine: “Yeah, but they are security guards.”

Parent: “Yeah, that’s what they supposed to do but you never know how it’s going to turn out.”

Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News, officers were called to the school Tuesday. When they arrived, the fight had broken up and the students were gone. Police say no one reported any injuries.

Without knowing the circumstances, school mentor Trevon Haynes-Martin puts some of the blame on the guards.

“We need people who are going to be able to sit there and say, ‘I understand where you are coming from, I understand your life situation. It’s not an excuse for you to act the way you act,” said Haynes-Martin.

Milwaukee Public Schools released the following statement on this matter:

“A school safety aide suffered a minor injury on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Milwaukee Marshall High School. The safety aide was attempting to intervene in an argument between two students and lost footing on a staircase. The student who initiated the argument was disciplined in accordance with the MPS Code of Conduct.”