× West Allis police seek driver in hit-and-run that left 73-year-old with life-threatening injuries

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police are seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck a 73-year-old pedestrian Friday night, April 26 near 58th and Mitchell — leaving the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m.

Police said the vehicle was headed eastbound on Mitchell Street and fled the scene after hitting the pedestrian, who was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle was described by police as a light-colored sedan, possibly silver, possibly a two-door vehicle, with chrome wheels. Police noted the vehicle should have sustained damage to the front passenger side.

Police believe the vehicle is most likely a 2001-2005 Dodge Stratus coupe or 2000-2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 414-302-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 414-476-2274.