LIVE: Sentencing for Jonathan Copeland, who pleaded guilty in death of MPD Officer Michael Michalski

AG Kaul announces 58K+ pounds of unwanted medication collected during Drug Take Back Day events

Posted 12:50 pm, May 2, 2019, by
Drug Take Back event medication sorting

MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday, May 2 announced 58,408 pounds of unwanted medication was collected during Drug Take Back Day collection events on April 27 in Wisconsin.

“Thousands of Wisconsinites turned out to dispose of unused and unwanted medications. Thank you for helping us fight the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Kaul in a news release.

Statewide, 278 law enforcement agencies hosted more than 190 Drug Take Back events and collected disposed drugs from 462 permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state.

Prescription drug take back event at Miller Park

It’s important to note, these drug disposal boxes are accessible to you year-round. CLICK HERE to find a drop-off location near you.

According to the release, Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

Drug Take Back event medication sorting

The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs would be incinerated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.