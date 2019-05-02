× AG Kaul announces 58K+ pounds of unwanted medication collected during Drug Take Back Day events

MADISON — Attorney General Josh Kaul on Thursday, May 2 announced 58,408 pounds of unwanted medication was collected during Drug Take Back Day collection events on April 27 in Wisconsin.

“Thousands of Wisconsinites turned out to dispose of unused and unwanted medications. Thank you for helping us fight the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Kaul in a news release.

Statewide, 278 law enforcement agencies hosted more than 190 Drug Take Back events and collected disposed drugs from 462 permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies across the state.

It’s important to note, these drug disposal boxes are accessible to you year-round. CLICK HERE to find a drop-off location near you.

According to the release, Drug Take Back Day provides a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the community about the potential abuse and consequences of improper storage and disposal of these medications. Unused or expired medicine should never be flushed or poured down the drain. Water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all of them and trace amounts of pharmaceuticals are showing up in rivers and lakes.

The collected medications were boxed, palletized, shrink wrapped, and secured for transportation to Covanta Energy Corporation in Indianapolis, where the drugs would be incinerated.