Bay Beach Amusement Park opens in Green Bay this weekend🎡🎟️

GREEN BAY — Plan a trip with the kids! Bay Beach Amusement Park is set to open for the season on Saturday, May 4!

Located next to the mouth of the Fox River in Green Bay, the park has rides, concessions, and a roller coaster.

New this year is a 10-story tall Ferris Wheel set to open this summer. “The Big Wheel” is Bay Beach’s second Ferris wheel. WLUK says that one is more of a thrill ride and The Big Wheel will be slower and more scenic for riders.

Bay Beach is open on the weekends for now. Beginning Tuesday, May 21, the park will be open seven days a week.

Prices remain the same at 25 cents per ticket.

Start planning your getaway!