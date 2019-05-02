Body of student slain in UNC Charlotte shooting arrives home

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — The body of a North Carolina student whom classmates and police have called a hero for stopping a gunman in his classroom has returned home.

Television footage of the police escort of 21-year-old Riley Howell showed dozens of people holding U.S. flags lining the street as the procession turned into the funeral home in his mountain hometown of Waynesville.

Howell’s mother then hugged every police officer in the procession, which had brought Howell’s body about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Charlotte.

Authorities say Riley tackled the gunman in his University of North Carolina-Charlotte classroom Tuesday evening. He died, along with another student, 19-year-old Ellis Parlier. Four other students were hurt.

The funeral home has not posted funeral arrangements for Howell.