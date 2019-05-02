× Fond du Lac County Health Department confirms 1 case of mumps; urges vaccinations

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Health Department on Thursday, May 2 confirmed a case of mumps in the county — diagnosed by a doctor.

A letter was sent from the Fond du Lac County Health Department to families involved with the Studio L Dance rehearsal in Lomira to make parents aware. The letter said the mumps was confirmed in a child who attempted the Studio L Dance rehearsal on April 27 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Health officials said everyone who was potentially exposed was notified.

The Fond du Lac County Health Department was continuing to investigate — and encouraged everyone to get their MMR vaccinations to properly protect themselves.