Fond du Lac County Health Department confirms 1 case of mumps; urges vaccinations

Posted 4:46 pm, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, May 2, 2019
Mumps (Getty Images)

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Health Department on Thursday, May 2 confirmed a case of mumps in the county — diagnosed by a doctor.

A letter was sent from the Fond du Lac County Health Department to families involved with the Studio L Dance rehearsal in Lomira to make parents aware. The letter said the mumps was confirmed in a child who attempted the Studio L Dance rehearsal on April 27 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Health officials said everyone who was potentially exposed was notified.

The Fond du Lac County Health Department was continuing to investigate — and encouraged everyone to get their MMR vaccinations to properly protect themselves.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.