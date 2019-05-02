FOX6, Toyota Salute to Veterans Giveaway winner picks up his RAV4: ‘It is really breathtaking’

BROOKFIELD — The winner of this year’s FOX6 and Toyota Salute to Veterans Giveaway got to pick up his prize on Thursday, May 2.
Bill Gillette was the winner of a Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD SUV with loads of standard features. It was a prize package worth around $36,700.
“It is really breathtaking to me. I don’t think I’ve won $2 on the lottery. Suddenly, I’m winning a $40,000 car,” Gillette said as he picked up his RAV4 at Toyota of Brookfield.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
Gillette served as an infantry officer — 20 years in the U.S. Marine Corps (from 1974 to 1994). He served all over the world — from the Philippines to Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I was on the front lines a number of times,” Gillette said. “Happy to serve.”
More than 335 veterans were nominated in this year’s contest. We thank every single one of them for their service to country.