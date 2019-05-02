Gov. Tony Evers reacts to Republicans’ killing proposals including Medicaid expansion

Posted 10:25 am, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 10:37AM, May 2, 2019

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reacted on Thursday morning, May 2 to Republican plans to kill most of his major proposals, including Medicaid expansion, raising the minimum wage and legalizing medical marijuana.

Gov. Tony Evers

Evers proposed all of that in more in his two-year state budget. But Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget-writing committee say they will vote next week to remove all of those items and more from the proposal.

Evers has pointed to public opinion polls showing broad support for legalizing medical marijuana and accepting the federal Medicaid expansion. Evers’ budget is built around taking that money, which frees up $1.6 billion for other health care spending.

Republicans have been clear since he introduced the budget that much of it would be rejected.

