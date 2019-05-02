Gov. Tony Evers set to meet with Foxconn CEO Terry Gou in Milwaukee area

MT PLEASANT, WI - JUNE 28: Terry Gou, chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the $10 billion Foxconn factory complex on June 28, 2018 in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin. Foxconn, a Taiwanese electronics manufacturer that currently builds Apple iPhones, Amazon Kindles and Echo Dots at their factories in China will manufacture LCD screens at the Wisconsin facility. The facility is expected to create 13,000 jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Governor Tony Evers is set to meet with Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou in the Milwaukee area on Thursday, May 2.

Earlier this week, Gou was headed to the White House for a meeting Tuesday, but it wasn’t clear why. A White House spokesman said no meeting occurred Tuesday, but he didn’t rule out a meeting taking place later.

This, with questions swirling around the future of the Mount Pleasant plant.

Foxconn has committed to building a $10 billion display screen manufacturing facility in Wisconsin that company officials said will employ 13,000 people. Foxconn officials said in a statement Tuesday that the company “regularly engages with its stakeholders in state and federal government.” Foxconn officials said details of such interactions can’t be disclosed for privacy reasons.

