Gov. Tony Evers set to meet with Foxconn CEO Terry Gou in Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Governor Tony Evers is set to meet with Foxconn Technology Group CEO Terry Gou in the Milwaukee area on Thursday, May 2.

Earlier this week, Gou was headed to the White House for a meeting Tuesday, but it wasn’t clear why. A White House spokesman said no meeting occurred Tuesday, but he didn’t rule out a meeting taking place later.

This, with questions swirling around the future of the Mount Pleasant plant.

Foxconn has committed to building a $10 billion display screen manufacturing facility in Wisconsin that company officials said will employ 13,000 people. Foxconn officials said in a statement Tuesday that the company “regularly engages with its stakeholders in state and federal government.” Foxconn officials said details of such interactions can’t be disclosed for privacy reasons.

