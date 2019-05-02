‘Makes me feel good inside:’ At-risk young people unite in song and dance, prepare for free performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- One step at a time, fourth-graders and fifth-graders from Bethune Academy, involved in "Express Yourself," have learned what that means as they prepared for a free performance, open to the public on May 9 in Milwaukee. The organization immerses at-risk young people, ages 7-21, in the arts. Visual art, music, dance, drumming and spoken word are used to discover self-expression, develop inner strength, and deepen connection with others.

"It really helps me review my emotions," said Wahkboe Htoo, fourth-grader.

Guest artist Cammie Griffin has worked with the organization for 11 years.

"It makes them confident in who they are and what they can do, even if they have some doubt," said Griffin.

Griffin helped the students rehearse for their performance. After months of practice, the more than 120 students from across the Milwaukee area would unite in song and dance.

"It makes me feel good inside," said Htoo.

"This year's production is called 'Kintsugi,' the art of golden mending," said Griffin.

Leaders said the theme was meant to reach beyond the stage. "Kintsugi" honors the damage and repairs in an object as part of its history rather than something to disguise.

"Really, what brings us together? What is our golden mending in the community?" said Tuyet Vance, Express Yourself director of operations.

"Two of my favorite things are dancing and singing, so I can actually have enough fun to go home and say, 'I did this and I did that,'" said Monajha Fisher, fifth-grader.

The performance was scheduled for Thursday, May 9 at the Miller High Life Theater at 6:30 p.m. -- and it's free to the public.

