Mark your calendar: Green Bay Packers set date for annual Meeting of Shareholders

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers revealed the date for the team’s annual Meeting of Shareholders. It is set for Wednesday, July 24. Training camp practice is set to kick off on the next day, July 25.

According to Packers.com, the shareholders meeting will be held at Lambeau Field beginning at 11 a.m. on July 24. It will take place rain or shine.

Shareholders planning on attending the meeting will be issued four tickets for each shareholder account, including accounts that have a joint or custodial registration. Shareholders receiving meeting materials electronically will be able to access print-at-home tickets upon voting their shares. Shareholders who receive their meeting information via standard mail will receive printed tickets in that same mailing.

