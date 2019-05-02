Mayor Barrett, city leaders gather for ‘streetcar announcement,’ believed to be proposed expansion

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council members along with business and community leaders are set to gather on Thursday afternoon, May 2 for what they bill as “an exciting streetcar announcement.” FOX6 News will stream the news conference — which is set for 2:45 p.m. in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan, a critic of the streetcar system, indicates in a news release on Thursday morning that the announcement is tied to a proposed expansion of the streetcar set-up. Donovan’s release reads in part as follows:

“There are billions of dollars in new construction going on throughout the downtown, we are scheduled to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and the Bucks are making a good run in the playoffs. “It should be a time when we stand shoulder-to-shoulder — Common Council, Mayor, and citizens — to ensure this positive energy and growth benefits the entire City. “Why, then, must Mayor Barrett insist on having what will surely be a bruising debate on a premature extension of his pet project, the Milwaukee Streetcar?”

Ald. Donovan said he is surprised the mayor is considering an expansion with “basic services slipping and neighborhood services crumbling.”

