MCTS bus cameras capture good Samaritan helping family of ducks cross busy intersection

Posted 9:20 pm, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23PM, May 2, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Good people doing good things. That is exactly what a Milwaukee County Transit System bus camera captured while on its route Monday, April 29.

Stopping traffic at the intersection of Kenwood and Oakland -- near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee -- MCTS video shows a good Samaritan helping a family of ducks cross safely.

In the video, another man is seen standing in the crosswalk of the intersection to block traffic from turning into the family of ducks.

Good Samaritan helps family of ducks courtesy: Milwaukee County Transit System

All ended well with the mama duck and her babies safely making their way across the road.

