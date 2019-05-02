Milwaukee Grows Green: See how animals, people and landscapes can thrive together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Vincent High School with Milwaukee Grows Green.

MGG Weekend Events include (website)

Thursday, May 2nd Vincent High School Ag Showcase: See how animals, people and landscapes can thrive together as faculty, non-profit partners & students present about the farming, green infrastructure & research features of Harold S. Vincent High School’s 90-acre campus.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday, May 3rd

Benefits of Natural Lawn Care Webinar: Learn from experts how natural lawn care reduces toxics, flooding and threats to turfgrass health by adding organic matter, reducing soil compaction and more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video