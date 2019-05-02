Milwaukee Grows Green: See how animals, people and landscapes can thrive together

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Vincent High School with Milwaukee Grows Green.
MGG Weekend Events include (website)
Thursday, May 2nd
Vincent High School Ag Showcase: See how animals, people and landscapes can thrive together as faculty, non-profit partners & students present about the farming, green infrastructure & research features of Harold S. Vincent High School’s 90-acre campus.
Friday, May 3rd
Benefits of Natural Lawn Care Webinar: Learn from experts how natural lawn care reduces toxics, flooding and threats to turfgrass health by adding organic matter, reducing soil compaction and more.
Saturday, May 4th
Green Day at the Bay: Visit MGG’s table at Green Day at the Bay hosted at the Pesticide-Free Klode Park and compete for prizes during our Dandelion Pull.