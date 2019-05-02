× Milwaukee Health Department: Mader’s temporarily closed due to ‘imminent health hazard’

MILWAUKEE — Mader’s Restaurant located on Old World Third Street in Milwaukee was shut down temporarily Thursday, May 2. This, after an order was issued by the Milwaukee Health Department.

A statement from the Milwaukee Health Department read as follows:

“The establishment has been closed due to an imminent health hazard. Operations will resume once corrections have been made and compliance is confirmed by the Health Department.”

Mader’s Restaurant officials issued this statement:

“Mader’s Restaurant has temporarily closed for Thursday evening so that we can address an issue brought to our attention by City Health Department officials. We take this matter seriously and are implementing the appropriate steps needed to properly and fully address the matter so that we can reopen tomorrow. Mader’s is committed to providing its guests with a clean and safe eating environment. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our guests, and we look forward to welcoming them tomorrow after this matter has been fully resolved.”