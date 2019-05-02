Milwaukee police arrest 2 who fled crash scene, left 3-year-old child in car

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have taken into custody two people who were involved in a collision near S. 27th Street and Loomis Road on Thursday afternoon, May 2. Officials say those two people fled the scene of the crash -- and left a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.

MPD says the suspects were found near 25th and Warnimont -- not far from the scene of the wreck.

