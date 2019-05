Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- A 19-year-old is dead after losing control while driving and being thrown from his car in Racine County. The crash happened near 76th Street and W. 7 Mile Road Thursday afternoon, May 2.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office say Dylan Pavia's car rolled several times before coming to a stop in a field.

PHOTO GALLERY

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 84-year-old female driver was also hit by Pavia's car. She is expected to be OK.