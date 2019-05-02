On National Day of Prayer, President Trump defends conscience rights

Posted 11:30 am, May 2, 2019, by

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein speaks with US President Donald during the National Day of Prayer Service, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 2,2019. - Rabbi Goldstein of Chabad of Poway was wounded on April 27 during deadly shooting at the synagogue in San Diego. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is putting the finishing touches on a regulation to protect the rights of clinicians who object to participating in abortions.

President Donald Trump made the announcement Thursday during a speech in the White House Rose Garden to mark the National Day of Prayer.

According to an earlier draft from the Department of Health and Human Services, the rule would require that hospitals, universities, clinics and other institutions that receive funding from federal programs certify that they comply with some 25 federal laws protecting conscience and religious rights. Most of these laws address medical procedures such as abortion, sterilization and assisted suicide.

The conscience rule is a priority for religious conservatives. Some critics fear the rule could become a pretext for denying medical care to LGBT people.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.