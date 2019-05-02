× Police: Crash in Franklin may have followed medical emergency; driver taken to hospital

FRANKLIN — A 61-year-old Franklin man was taken to the hospital after a crash that may have been caused by a medical emergency.

It happened on Thursday, May 2, just before 11 a.m. near 92nd and Rawson.

Police said the victim’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The 61-year-old driver was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was assisting Franklin police with the investigation.