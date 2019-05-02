× Police: Man shot, injured during confrontation near 64th and Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, May 1 near 64th and Capitol. It happened around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, there was a confrontation between two subjects. One of the subjects obtained a firearm and fired at the other, striking him.

A 20-year-old man suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

Police are continuing the investigation and are searching for the suspect.