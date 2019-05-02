× Pop-up Bucks Pro Shop to open at Bayshore Town Center on Friday

GLENDALE — A pop-up Bucks Pro Shop will open Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale. The 1,550-square-foot store located at 5727 N. Centerpark Way next to the Apple store will include a full assortment of Bucks gear and Playoff products.

The hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Customers who make any New Era headwear purchase at this location will receive a free Playoff hat patch.

The pop-up store will remain open throughout the duration of the NBA Playoffs.