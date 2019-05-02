Pop-up Bucks Pro Shop to open at Bayshore Town Center on Friday

Posted 11:47 am, May 2, 2019, by

GLENDALE — A pop-up Bucks Pro Shop will open Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. at Bayshore Town Center in Glendale. The 1,550-square-foot store located at 5727 N. Centerpark Way next to the Apple store will include a full assortment of Bucks gear and Playoff products.

The hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Customers who make any New Era headwear purchase at this location will receive a free Playoff hat patch.

The pop-up store will remain open throughout the duration of the NBA Playoffs.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.