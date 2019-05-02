MILWAUKEE -- Beach season is just around the corner! Macy's style expert, Liz Kores, joins Real Milwaukee with some of her top swimwear trends for 2019.
Standout swimsuits: The coolest beachwear for the hot months ahead
-
Fashion statement: Milwaukee Fashion Initiative highlighting local businesses and designers
-
Police: Man shot, injured during attempted robbery near 10th and Highland in Milwaukee
-
Milwaukee police investigate stabbing near 61st and Carmen
-
‘Medical emergency:’ 49-year-old inmate dies in med unit at Milwaukee County Jail
-
April 4
-
-
Enjoy the Milwaukee springtime with April’s most exciting events
-
MPD: Reckless driving causes rollover crash near Sherman and Villard
-
Police: Man shot, injured near 37th and Greenfield in Milwaukee
-
Visible display of faith in Milwaukee as Easter weekend gets underway
-
The Milwaukee Marathon fills the city with countless eager athletes
-
-
MCSO investigates death at West Milwaukee Park near 52nd and Burnham
-
Guardian of lost boy located by Milwaukee police; child no longer considered lost
-
Bucks fever takes over Milwaukee ahead of Sunday’s playoff game