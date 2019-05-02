Summerfest announces Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden headliners and dates
MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Wednesday, May 1 announced the lineup of local headliners for the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden, featuring the following:
|June 26
|6 p.m.
|Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes
|June 27
|6 p.m.
|Antoine Reynolds
|June 28
|6 p.m.
|Frogwater
|June 29
|6 p.m.
|Wade Fernandez
|June 30
|6 p.m.
|The Group
|July 2
|6 p.m.
|Reilly
|July 3
|6 p.m.
|Squeezettes
|July 4
|6 p.m.
|Oumar Sagna & Sindoolaa
|July 5
|6 p.m.
|MRS. FUN
|July 6
|7 p.m.
|Faux Fiction
|July 7
|6:00 pm
|KASE
Located on the North End of Henry Maier Festival Park, the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden will feature acoustic music from 2-8 p.m. daily, spotlighting local artists.
“We are proud to showcase local artists during Summerfest at the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden Stage. This is our second year sponsoring the area and we invite everyone to join us for great music, great food, and fun, all with a hometown flavor, said Tom Danneker, president & CEO of Klement’s Sausage Company.
