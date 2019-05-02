× Summerfest announces Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden headliners and dates

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance on Wednesday, May 1 announced the lineup of local headliners for the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden, featuring the following:

June 26 6 p.m. Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes June 27 6 p.m. Antoine Reynolds June 28 6 p.m. Frogwater June 29 6 p.m. Wade Fernandez June 30 6 p.m. The Group July 2 6 p.m. Reilly July 3 6 p.m. Squeezettes July 4 6 p.m. Oumar Sagna & Sindoolaa July 5 6 p.m. MRS. FUN July 6 7 p.m. Faux Fiction July 7 6:00 pm KASE

Located on the North End of Henry Maier Festival Park, the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden will feature acoustic music from 2-8 p.m. daily, spotlighting local artists.

“We are proud to showcase local artists during Summerfest at the Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden Stage. This is our second year sponsoring the area and we invite everyone to join us for great music, great food, and fun, all with a hometown flavor, said Tom Danneker, president & CEO of Klement’s Sausage Company.

CLICK HERE for more on Summerfest 2019.