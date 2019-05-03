Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

2 injured following crash in Sheboygan; Flight for Life called

Posted 8:00 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:05PM, May 3, 2019

SHEBOYGAN — Two are injured following a crash in Sheboygan Friday, May 3.

According to officials, the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a single vehicle crash near 47th and Superior around 5:29 p.m. Upon arrival, the driver and sole occupant were injured inside the vehicle. Investigation of the crash revealed the vehicle had been on Superor Ave. and turned onto a private driveway. The car then sped down the driveway, striking a parked vehicle.

The operator was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Agencies helping on the scene included Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance Service and Flight for Life.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.