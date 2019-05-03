× 2 injured following crash in Sheboygan; Flight for Life called

SHEBOYGAN — Two are injured following a crash in Sheboygan Friday, May 3.

According to officials, the Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a single vehicle crash near 47th and Superior around 5:29 p.m. Upon arrival, the driver and sole occupant were injured inside the vehicle. Investigation of the crash revealed the vehicle had been on Superor Ave. and turned onto a private driveway. The car then sped down the driveway, striking a parked vehicle.

The operator was arrested for operating while intoxicated. Agencies helping on the scene included Town of Sheboygan Fire Department, Orange Cross Ambulance Service and Flight for Life.