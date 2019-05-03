LIVE: Milwaukee Fire Department talks about its Overdose Response Initiative
Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

22 films in the making: Is ‘Endgame’ a fitting final chapter to the ‘Avengers’ saga?

Posted 10:50 am, May 3, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- If you haven't heard about it by now -- you're probably living under a rock.Our movie man Paul Hall from Common Guy's Film Reviews joins Real Milwaukee to give his real reviews of "Avengers Endgame" -- and other family-friendly flicks now in theaters.

Follow Paul Hall on Twitter and Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.