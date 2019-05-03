Arizona parents share video of medical staff dropping baby on table, demand apology

CHANDLER, Ariz. – An Arizona couple is speaking out and demanding an apology after medical staff were caught on camera dropping one of their newborn baby girls, KNXV reported.

Derrick and Monique Rodgers shared the video to Facebook, and within hours, it had been viewed millions of times.

According to KNXV, the incident happened at Chandler Regional Medical Center just seconds after Madison and and Morgan were born February 14.

In the video, Morgan, weighing just over three pounds, is dropped from a hospital employee’s hands onto a table. Nurses are seen scrambling to keep her from hitting the floor.

Rodgers told KNXV that when he confronted the doctor with the video, he received an apathetic response.

Both parents said that aside from being small, having been born prematurely, Morgan seems to be in good health. They do worry that she seems to tense up and shake at times, according to KNXV.

Monique said an apology would have gone a long way after the accident.