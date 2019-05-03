Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

County K SB Ramp Closures

I-94 EAST (SB) ramps at County K are scheduled to close long-term Monday, May 6 by 5 a.m. and will remain closed through late 2019 in preparation of the traffic switch.

Detour

Travelers can use County G, WIS 20, and the West Frontage Road to get around the County K ramp closures.

WIS 11 SB Ramp Closures:

I-94 EAST (SB) ramps at WIS 11 are scheduled to close long-term Monday, May 6 by 5 a.m. and will remain closed through late 2019 in preparation of the traffic switch.

Detour

Travelers can use WIS 20, WIS 142, and the West Frontage Road to get around the WIS 11 ramp closures.

***REMINDER TO VIEWERS ABOUT THE I-43 SB OFF RAMP CLOSURES:

WIS 100 Project (Project Limits are just north of Edgerton Avenue to just south of College Avenue)

I-43 southbound exit ramps to US 45/WIS 100 closed Monday, April 29 and will remain closed until mid-May while crews reconstruct the ramps.

ALTERNATE ROUTES TO GET AROUND THE RAMP CLOSURES

Alternate route 1:

Travelers heading southbound on I-41 SB/ I-894 EB should exit at Beloit Road and turn right (west). Continue to WIS 100 and turn left (south). (The next available exit is S. Moorland Road.)

Alternate route 2:

Travelers heading westbound on I-43 SB/ I-894 WB should exit at WI-24 /Forest Home Avenue and head south to WIS 100. (The next available exit is S. Moorland Road.)