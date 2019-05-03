Attention drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
I-94 NORTH-SOUTH
County K SB Ramp Closures
I-94 EAST (SB) ramps at County K are scheduled to close long-term Monday, May 6 by 5 a.m. and will remain closed through late 2019 in preparation of the traffic switch.
Detour
- Travelers can use County G, WIS 20, and the West Frontage Road to get around the County K ramp closures.
WIS 11 SB Ramp Closures:
I-94 EAST (SB) ramps at WIS 11 are scheduled to close long-term Monday, May 6 by 5 a.m. and will remain closed through late 2019 in preparation of the traffic switch.
Detour
- Travelers can use WIS 20, WIS 142, and the West Frontage Road to get around the WIS 11 ramp closures.
***REMINDER TO VIEWERS ABOUT THE I-43 SB OFF RAMP CLOSURES:
WIS 100 Project (Project Limits are just north of Edgerton Avenue to just south of College Avenue)
- I-43 southbound exit ramps to US 45/WIS 100 closed Monday, April 29 and will remain closed until mid-May while crews reconstruct the ramps.
ALTERNATE ROUTES TO GET AROUND THE RAMP CLOSURES
- Alternate route 1:
Travelers heading southbound on I-41 SB/ I-894 EB should exit at Beloit Road and turn right (west). Continue to WIS 100 and turn left (south). (The next available exit is S. Moorland Road.)
Alternate route 2:
Travelers heading westbound on I-43 SB/ I-894 WB should exit at WI-24 /Forest Home Avenue and head south to WIS 100. (The next available exit is S. Moorland Road.)