Celebrate the Kentucky Derby at the Iron Horse Hotel

MILWAUKEE -- The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4! Keanen Kopplin from the Iron Horse Hotel joins FOX6 WakeUp with how you can celebrate.

About The Iron Horse Hotel (website)

The Iron Horse Hotel is the transformation of a 100-year-old warehouse into a one-of-a-kind Milwaukee hotel that delivers an authentic Milwaukee experience. As the industry’s first upscale hotel geared for business travelers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike, we meet the distinct needs of both corporate and leisure guests with special services, unparalleled amenities and 100 loft-style guest rooms at our luxury Milwaukee hotel.