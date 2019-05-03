Competency exam ordered for man accused of beating 75-year-old and Jen Clark

CUDAHY — A Milwaukee County judge has ordered Fredrick Blackshire to undergo a competency examination.

Blackshire is the Milwaukee man accused of beating a 75-year-old man and Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats in an attack on April 28.

Blackshire, 34, faces three felony counts:

Second degree reckless injury

Attempted robbery (use of force)

Battery to a law enforcement officer

According to a criminal complaint, police on Sunday, April 28 were called out to the area near Packard and Layton Avenue just before 8 a.m. following several 911 calls regarding multiple people being battered.

Police found a 75-year-old man bleeding from the mouth, who said he was waiting for the bus at Packard and Barnard when a man approached and “attacked him for no reason.” He said he was punched in the face numerous times, and the attack knocked him to the ground. He said he was then kicked in the ribcage multiple times, and punched in the back of the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a broken jaw — which required immediate emergency surgery.

A witness said the attacker said nothing to anyone, and appeared to attack the man for no reason, according to the complaint.

A GoFundMe.com account was set up to raise money for Clark after the attack, but she said she wanted the money to go to the 75-year-old man who was hurt in this incident. She even said she hopes the suspect gets the help he needs.

The doctor’s report on Blackshire is due back on May 20.