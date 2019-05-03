‘Everyone’s going nuts!’ Bucks fans in Milwaukee support the Deer while they play in Boston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There is so much more excitement tonight in Milwaukee. Fans have filled the Deer District to cheer on the Bucks while they play their third playoff game in Boston. The Deer District is the best place to be if you couldn't be in Bean Town, and the Plaza outside of Fiserv Forum was packed Friday night, May 3.

Antlers up: Outside of Fiserv Forum, fans are pumped and confident in their team.

"Everyone's excited, everyone's going nuts," said Donnie Welch, a fan. "That's the best part about it. When we make buckets, everyone goes nuts. They've been the best all year, so I don't know why they won't be the last team standing."

Fans enjoyed some hoops in the Plaza, along with food and drinks inside the new Mecca Sports Bar.

"Championship!" said Dom Phillips, a fan.

"We're going to win!" said Shay Ward, another fan.

The grand opening drew a packed house.

"Energy is high, it's great," said Justin Green. "People are coming out to see the Bucks. We expected it to be busy, but we never expected it to be this busy."

Fans are looking forward to even more basketball, hoping for the best for their team. The party happens in the Plaza for every Bucks playoff game -- and there are more parties to come.