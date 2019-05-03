We take a look at Facebook's big changes, including a pledge for a more private social network. Plus, a new site design that is bright and ditches the signature Facebook blue. Rich looks at the new Messenger features like desktop apps for Mac and PC, dating features including a Secret Crush finder, and how Instagram is letting you buy stuff, collect donations and hide the number of likes posts are getting.
Facebook’s upcoming changes explained
-
Facebook, Instagram suffer outages
-
Facebook anticipates an FTC privacy fine of up to $5 billion
-
Facebook extends ban on hate speech to ‘white nationalists’
-
Facebook screens posts for suicide risk, and health experts have concerns
-
Facebook to target vaccine misinformation with focus on pages, groups, ads
-
-
Ukrainian hackers used quizzes to access private Facebook data, company says
-
Report: Facebook content moderators suffer PTSD-like symptoms due to posts they’re forced to view
-
Amid measles outbreaks, Facebook considering how to reduce spread of anti-vaccine content
-
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after massive outage
-
Facebook staff had access to hundreds of millions of people’s passwords
-
-
Facebook tweaks tools for remembering dead friends
-
Facebook apologizes after mistaking Pres. Trump social media director for bot
-
Woman loses $30,000 in grant scam sent on Facebook