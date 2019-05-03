‘Grand reveal:’ Milwaukee County Zoo is proud to announce its new Elephant Exhibit

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at the Milwaukee County Zoo for the opening of the new elephant exhibit in Adventure Africa. The zoo transformed one-fourth of its layout for this new exhibit.

About The Elephant Exhibit (website)

The Milwaukee County Zoo is proud to announce its new Elephant Exhibit, transforming one-fourth of the Zoo’s current layout, will officially open to visitors Saturday, May 4, with a “grand reveal” and opening day activities at 10 a.m.

“The new Elephant Exhibit has been a monumental and heartfelt project for many Zoo staff since the commitment was made in 2013 to keep African elephants in the collection,” says Zoo Director Chuck Wikenhauser. “This first phase of the Adventure Africa project showcases African elephants and the various state-of-the-art amenities and renovations necessary to give these animals the best possible care throughout their lives. This is an exciting time for the Zoo and our visitors, and we couldn’t be happier.”

The new 20,000-square-foot Elephant Care Center features a recreation room with both sand and padded floors, five individual stalls for training and husbandry (allowing the elephants to participate in their own healthcare) and expansive space for enrichment activities.