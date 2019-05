ZION, Ill. — After a fire broke out in a garage at a home in Zion, Illinois on Thursday, May 2, there were a bunch of items destroyed.

Among the items destroyed was a new bicycle for a young boy named Dominique. It was his birthday Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the Zion Firefighters Local 1999, “without hesitation after the fire, the ZFPA went and bought him a brand new bike. Happy birthday buddy!”