Jury finds William Burks guilty for role in fatal shooting of father, wounding of 2 kids

Posted 4:56 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 04:58PM, May 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County jury found William Burks guilty on Thursday, May 2 on four criminal charges he was facing for his role in the fatal shooting of Eric Williams.

The shooting  incident happened near 10th and Burleigh in August 2018. Williams’ two children, ages 14 and 4, were also wounded in that incident.

Burks, 20, faced multiple charges including first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. State online court records show Burks had been released from jail about a month prior to that incident.

Burks is set to be sentenced on July 11.

