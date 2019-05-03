× Medical examiner seeks help to ID woman found ‘burned beyond recognition’ in garage

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking help to identify the woman found “burned beyond recognition” in a garage near 15th and Burleigh on Wednesday, May 1.

Officials say the woman is of an unknown race — and somewhere between her mid-late teens and 50s.

A more detailed description of the subject is as follows:

tongue piercing tattoo of a flaming heart with a dagger through it on upper right arm tattoo on left wrist with partially obscured wording that ended in “96” and above that is a partially obscured tattoo of the sun with the wording “Sunset” tattoo of the word “Pamela” on the left forearm below a flower (possible rose) tattoo Partially obscured tattoo on mid-line lower back, illegible cursive writing with an unknown symbol Tattoo on right upper arm near elbow, possible “gothic” style letters, illegible Tattoo on left calf, unknown graphic, possible floral or vines Subject was wearing size 00 Express-brand jeans Natural teeth with several dental fillings

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.