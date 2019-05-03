Medical examiner seeks help to ID woman found ‘burned beyond recognition’ in garage
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking help to identify the woman found “burned beyond recognition” in a garage near 15th and Burleigh on Wednesday, May 1.
Officials say the woman is of an unknown race — and somewhere between her mid-late teens and 50s.
A more detailed description of the subject is as follows:
- tongue piercing
- tattoo of a flaming heart with a dagger through it on upper right arm
- tattoo on left wrist with partially obscured wording that ended in “96” and above that is a partially obscured tattoo of the sun with the wording “Sunset”
- tattoo of the word “Pamela” on the left forearm below a flower (possible rose) tattoo
- Partially obscured tattoo on mid-line lower back, illegible cursive writing with an unknown symbol
- Tattoo on right upper arm near elbow, possible “gothic” style letters, illegible
- Tattoo on left calf, unknown graphic, possible floral or vines
- Subject was wearing size 00 Express-brand jeans
- Natural teeth with several dental fillings
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.
43.074948 -87.929945