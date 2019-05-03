Milwaukee Health Department: Mader’s temporarily closed after rat droppings, dead mice found

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, May 3 released a report regarding the temporarily closure of Mader’s Restaurant located on Old World Third Street in Milwaukee. The restaurant was temporarily shut down Thursday, May 2.

In the report, the Milwaukee Health Department says “numerous rat droppings” were found in various areas in the basement, such as liquor room and catering equipment. Also, dead mice and rat were observed in the basement.

A closed sign is posted on the window of the restaurant located on Old World Third Street.

A statement from the Milwaukee Health Department read as follows:

“The establishment has been closed due to an imminent health hazard. Operations will resume once corrections have been made and compliance is confirmed by the Health Department.”

Maintenance workers were seen going in and out of Mader’s Thursday; the owner released this statement:

“Mader’s Restaurant has temporarily closed for Thursday evening so that we can address an issue brought to our attention by City Health Department officials. We take this matter seriously and are implementing the appropriate steps needed to properly and fully address the matter so that we can reopen tomorrow. Mader’s is committed to providing its guests with a clean and safe eating environment. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused our guests, and we look forward to welcoming them tomorrow after this matter has been fully resolved.”

This is the second popular restaurant temporarily shut down by the health department. In March, Rock Bottom Brewery closed because of a pest infestation — opening up days later.

The restaurant put up a sign in the window saying it will be open by 3 p.m. Friday, May 3. The health department says operations at Mader’s will resume when corrections have been made and an inspection is passed.