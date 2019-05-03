× Milwaukee Public Schools releases 2019-20 superintendent’s proposed budget

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools has released the 2019–20 $1.2 billion proposed budget. The superintendent’s proposal represents a student-focused budget. Ninety cents of every dollar budgeted in the School Operations Fund is used to support students, schools and school staff. This is an increase from 88 cents in 2018–19.

Revenue limits for school districts have been in place since the 1993–94 school year. Milwaukee Public Schools has had a relatively flat maximum revenue per pupil since the 2010–11 school year: $10,013 compared to $10,122 presently. Despite fixed revenues and rising costs, MPS is determined to focus on the Five Priorities for Success to accelerate academic achievement.

“It is imperative that we see the governor’s education-focused budget passed,” said Dr. Keith P. Posley, Superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools. “While difficult decisions have been made to balance the budget, we are hopeful that the governor’s budget will restore funds needed to strengthen high-quality educational experiences for children in Milwaukee Public Schools.”

The proposed budget is premised on achieving three primary goals of the Milwaukee Board of School Directors: academic achievement; student, family and community engagement; and effective and efficient operations. Dr. Posley has identified the following Five Priorities for Success:

Increase academic achievement and accountability Improve district and school culture Develop our staff Ensure fiscal responsibility and transparency Strengthen communication and collaboration

MPS is committed to providing the best possible learning opportunities to all children as evidenced by additional resource allocations in several areas:

An increase in school-based funding

School improvement supports

Regional development efforts

An increase in the number of teachers and paraprofessionals at the schools

Milwaukee community recreational services

The full budget proposal can be found at mpsmke.com/budget. The public may comment on the proposed 2019-20 budget during public hearings tentatively scheduled by the Milwaukee Board of School Directors on May 9, 2019, May 21, 2019, and May 23, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. The hearings will be held at MPS Central Services Auditorium, 5225 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee, 53208. The Board is scheduled to take action on the 2019-20 budget on May 30, 2019. Meeting dates and times are subject to change; check esb.milwaukee.k12.wi.us for the most up-to-date information.