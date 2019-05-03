MPD seeks help to ID 3 suspects wanted for shooting near 30th and Brown

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for a shooting that happened near 30th and Brown on Thursday, May 2. The shooting incident happened shortly before 9 p.m.

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, in his 20s. He has a light skin complexion, short black hair in a ponytail and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with gray sleeves that has “Nike Air” written vertically on the back. He also was wearing black pants. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black, in his 20s, with short hair and low-cut facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up, hooded sweatshirt with a maroon undershirt and dark pants.

Suspect 3 is described as a male, black, with a short haircut and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes.

Officials say after shooting the victim, the suspects fled the area in a red, 4-door newer model Volkswagen.

If you have any information on the suspects or vehicle, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.