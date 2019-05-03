LIVE: All eastbound lanes on I-94 at WIS 100 are closed due to fatality
Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

MPD seeks help to ID 3 suspects wanted for shooting near 30th and Brown

Posted 5:21 pm, May 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, May 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for a shooting that happened near 30th and Brown on Thursday, May 2. The shooting incident happened shortly before 9 p.m.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline

Suspect 1 is described as a male, black, in his 20s. He has a light skin complexion, short black hair in a ponytail and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt with gray sleeves that has “Nike Air” written vertically on the back. He also was wearing black pants. The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

Suspect 2 is described as a male, black, in his 20s, with short hair and low-cut facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up, hooded sweatshirt with a maroon undershirt and dark pants.

Suspect 3 is described as a male, black, with a short haircut and beard. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and blue and white tennis shoes.

Officials say after shooting the victim, the suspects fled the area in a red, 4-door newer model Volkswagen.

If you have any information on the suspects or vehicle, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.